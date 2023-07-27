CBI to probe Manipur women paraded naked incident

CBI to probe Manipur women paraded naked incident

The Centre will seek trial outside the state.

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 27 2023, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 19:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit; PTI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to probe the Manipur case of two women stripped and paraded by a mob, according to officials.

They also said that the Centre will seek trial outside the state.

The video showing two women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men on May 4 in Kangpokpi district surfaced on July 19, attracting condemnation countrywide.

More to follow...

 

India News
Manipur
CBI
Central Bureau of Investigation

