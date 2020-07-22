Centre announces Rs 346 cr to tackle flood situation in Assam

The Centre will soon release Rs 346 crore as an initial amount for handling the flood situation in Assam, which has affected 56 lakh people in the northeastern state, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat held a detailed discussion with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the flood situation in the state through a video-conference, during which he conveyed the decision, it said.

"The central government will release the first instalment of Rs 346 crore soon under the Flood Management Programme," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

For addressing the flood issue in the Lower Assam districts, the Centre will also take up the matter with the Bhutan government, it added.

During monsoon, the release of excess water from the dams in Bhutan leads to flooding in the downstream areas in all the Lower Assam districts, especially Barpeta, Nalbari and Kokrajhar.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 115 people have lost their lives in floods and landslides so far this year -- 89 were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated with two more persons losing their lives, even as over 26 lakh people remain affected in 26 districts. Cumulatively, nearly 56 lakh people have been affected by the deluge across the state this year, the ASDMA said.