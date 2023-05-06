Centre junked Mizoram's Manipur evac plea: Official

Centre denied request for flights to evacuate Mizoram residents from Manipur: Official

Meanwhile, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana convened a meeting with officials to review the measures being taken to evacuate people from Manipur

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • May 06 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 22:56 ist
Smoke billows from a vehicle allegedly burned by the Meitei community tribals protesting to demand inclusion under the Scheduled Tribe category, in Imphal, Manipur. Credit: AFP Photo

A senior Mizoram official on Saturday claimed that the Centre has turned down the state’s request to provide flights to evacuate its residents stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

The Mizoram government has urged both the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to charter flights for the stranded people hailing from the northeastern state, he said.

"The Centre turned down our request, and so has a private airline (to evacuate people of Mizoram stuck in Manipur)," the official told PTI.

Also Read | 'Iron lady' Irom Sharmila wants Manipur’s women to bring peace; appeals to PM, HM to visit state

The Centre is yet to make a comment on it.

Hundreds of people, mostly students, were reportedly stranded in Manipur following violent clashes between tribals and people belonging to the majority Meitei community, which has displaced thousands and resulted in the loss of lives of at least 54.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana convened a meeting with officials on Saturday to review the measures being taken to evacuate people from Manipur.

He said the state government is making massive efforts to bring back its residents at the earliest.

Tickets for commercial flights have been booked for those stranded in the neighbouring state, and they are expected to return in batches, state government sources said.

