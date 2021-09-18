Congested colonies of Aizawl blamed for rising Covid-19 cases

Mizoram health department has found that the majority of the new Covid-19 infections in the state capital Aizawl was due to its residents still visiting houses of their neighbours, friends and extended families in the congested colonies despite lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions in place since April.

The Covid-19 situation in Mizoram remained grim with the state reporting over 1,400 cases on Saturday and the positivity rate stood at 17.65%. Of the total 13,640 active cases in the state on Saturday, 8,546 were in Aizawl and 198 of the total 257 deaths so far were also from the state capital.

A review meeting held by Health Minister, R Lalthangliana on Thursday found that the state's lone dedicated Covid hospital, Zoram Medical College was struggling to cater to the influx of new Covid-19 positive persons with both the Covid ward and the ICU stretched to their limits.

"The 34-bedded ICU is constantly operating at 100% occupancy, and immediately needs to be augmented," an official in the health department said on Saturday.

DH on September 15 highlighted how the hilly Northeastern state was grappling with the rising Covid-19 cases and deaths at a time other states were resuming activities following a dip in cases.

The meeting said over 71% of the total Covid-19 related deaths were in Aizawl.

"Even as the government imposed lockdown or lockdown like restrictions for the maximum time in Aizawl since the second wave started in April, residents continue to visit the houses of their neighbours and relatives using the thoroughfares which remain undetected from outside. As a result, the lockdown like restrictions seems to be not working in Aizawl," said the official.

"Unless and until people change their behaviour, preventing new infection will be impossible for the government agencies," he said.

Aizawl's population is about 3 lakh. Thousands live on the buildings constructed on the hill slopes and they use the thoroughfares to reach the houses situated below instead of taking road routes.

