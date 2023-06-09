Cong's Lyngdoh Leader of Oppn in Meghalaya assembly

Congress' Ronnie V Lyngdoh leader of opposition in Meghalaya assembly

The Congress and the TMC with five MLAs each besides the Voice of the People's Party with four legislators are in the opposition in the 60-member House

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Jun 09 2023, 07:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 07:03 ist
Ronnie V Lyngdoh. Credit: Twitter/@INCMeghalaya

Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh was on Thursday made the leader of opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly.

Another Congress legislator Saleng A Sangma was recognised as the opposition chief whip with effect from the forenoon of June 8, according to a notification issued by the state assembly secretariat.

"Ronnie V Lyndoh, a member of the Meghalaya assembly, has been recognised by the Speaker as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly with effect from forenoon of June 8," another notification said.

The Congress and the TMC with five MLAs each besides the Voice of the People's Party with four legislators are in the opposition in the 60-member House.

The assembly polls were held in 59 seats in February, and an election to one segment was conducted on May 10.

The ruling National People's Party won 26 seats.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Meghalaya
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Minister backs more research into cannabis' medical use

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Mangaluru's Reader's Delight to shut shop at June-end

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

 