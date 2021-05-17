Cops attacked while enforcing Covid laws at Patna wedding; rifle snatched

The extension of lockdown in Bihar from May 16 to May 25 saw changes in the Covid guidelines which included further restriction of guests at wedding functions. The number of guests in any marriage ceremony has now been reduced from 50 to 20.

But cocking a snook at the government guidelines, a wedding in rural Patna saw around 500 people assembling at the venue.

Alarmed over such violation of Covid norms, the local police went there to enforce the law. However, the cops were reportedly attacked by the groom's side and a rifle was snatched from one of the policemen. A critically injured cop had to be admitted to the nearby government hospital where he is recuperating.

The incident took place at Khusrupur in rural Patna, around 30 kilometres from the state capital, late on Sunday.

The local police received information that around 500 persons had assembled at a wedding in Khusrupur. Most of the villagers who gathered there had come to have a glimpse of the raunchy song and dance event, a mandatory custom in the interiors of Bihar during any wedding.

However, the cops who reached there to enforce the rule of law, were reportedly beaten up and chased away. “In the melee, a policeman, Valmiki Prasad Yadav, sustained serious head injuries during the stone-pelting from the groom's side,” an eyewitness, preferring anonymity, informed on Monday.

“We had told the bride's side three days in advance that orchestra, DJ, baraat or any form of gathering won’t be allowed during a wedding (taking place amid lockdown). Still, all caution was thrown to the wind,” said Chandra Bhanu, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Khusrupur.

After getting information about attack on cops, the SHO personally raided the place in the midnight. Additional reinforcement was sought from Fatuha from where a police team, led by DSP Rajesh Kumar Manjhi, reached the venue. “By 2.30 am, the situation was brought to normal. A case has been registered against 40 persons, most of whom are absconding,” said the police official.