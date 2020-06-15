Parts of Tripura's Sepahijala declared containment zone

Coronavirus: 3 blocks of Tripura's Sepahijala district declared as containment zones

DH News Service, Agartala
DH News Service, Agartala,
  • Jun 15 2020, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 13:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File photo

With Sepahijala district reporting a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Tripura government has declared three entire blocks as 'containment zones' to check the infection, officials said on Monday.

Of the total 1,046 COVID-19 cases in Tripura so far, Sepahijala district has reported 45 percent of the cases, officials said, adding that of the 45 new cases detected in the state on Sunday, 44 were from Sepahijala district.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The notification declaring the three entire blocks Kathalia, Boxanagaar and Nalchhar as containment zones was issued on Sunday to restrict the movement of people outside their homes.

The COVID-19 in-charge of Sepahijala district, Abhiram Debbarma said that the notification was issued because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the district and especially in the three blocks.

He said that proper enforcement of 'containment zones' will help control the alarming COVID-19 situation in the district.

State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday said earlier 29 areas in the state were declared as containment zones and now three entire blocks in Sepahijala district have been declared as containment zones.

The District Magistrate of Sepahijala, C K Jamatiya said the order declaring the three blocks as containment zones would be in force from June 14 to June 28 midnight. 

