Coronavirus lockdown: Mizoram allows home isolation of returnees due to inadequate number of quarantine centres

PTI, Aizawl,
  • May 26 2020, 12:43 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 12:43 ist
The Mizoram government has allowed returnees clearing rapid antibody tests to be placed under home isolation, due to an inadequate number of quarantine centres in the state, a senior official said.

The administration has encouraged home quarantine for Mizoram residents returning from outside provided they meet the requirements laid down in the standard operating procedure as government facilities might not be enough to accommodate all the returnees, Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said.

"Returnees seeking home isolation must apply to the district-level COVID-19 task force after obtaining permission from the medical officer or the district medical board, subject to clearance of rapid antibody test upon arrival at any designated quarantine centre," he told PTI on Monday.

The applicant should also furnish the recommendation of the local-level or village task force, certifying the availability of dedicated bedroom and toilet facilities for the person(s) to be placed under home quarantine, Chuaungo said.

The guidelines for home quarantine issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will be strictly observed during the home isolation period, he said.

The state government is taking all necessary steps to ensure screening of returnees by employing rapid antibody test and other measures at entry points to Mizoram or at the quarantine centres, the chief secretary said.

The state government has set up more than 500 quarantine centres, including 170 community halls offered by churches, to accommodate around 14,000 people, a COVID-19 task force official said.

However, the administration needs facilities to accommodate at least 20,000 people if all the stranded Mizoram residents return to the state, he said. 

