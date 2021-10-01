Covid-19: Calcutta HC bars visitors at Durga Puja pandals

The Calcutta High Court on Friday said that the guidelines issued in its detailed order regarding imposing restrictions on crowds at Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal last year will be in force this year also. Last year the High Court declared all Durga Puja pandals in the State “no entry zones”, which means that this year too the pandals will be off limits for the general public.

The order was issued by the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj following a PIL which sought that the last year’s crowd control regulations be also imposed this year.

“The petition has been filed in public interest inter alia, seeking a direction to the respondents to make proper arrangements so that there is no large gathering during the Puja festival at different places. The learned counsel further referred to detailed orders passed by this Court on October 19,2020 and October 21,2020...The submission is that the same protocol be followed for the current year as well,” stated the order.

Appearing for the State Government Advocate General submitted in court that the State Government has no objections if the the Court imposes the same restrictions as last year regarding prevention of large gatherings at Puja pandals for the benefit of the people.

“The learned Advocate General submitted that he has sought instruction from the competent authority to state that even for this year the guidelines issued by this court in the aforesaid order dated October 19,2020 and October 21,2020 passed in WPA 8250 of 2020 shall be followed by the authorities concerned,” stated the order.

“ n public interest, all pandals whereat Durga Puja is being celebrated this year are made no entry zones for members of the public,” the order issued last year said.

The High Court later partially modified it’s order regarding community Durga pujas stating that dhak (musical instrument) and organizers would be allowed inside the pandals.