COVID-19: Mizoram Governor opens Raj Bhavan doors for stranded teachers

Breaking the protocols to help people in distress is fine, believes Mizoram Governor PS Sreedhanran Pillai.

This believe prompted the Governor to open the doors of Raj Bhavan for four teachers, who travelled about 250-km from South Mizoram's Lawngtlei district and reached state capital Aizawl on Monday but remained stranded after their flights were cancelled.

Pillai not only offered the four teachers of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Lawngtlai accommodation and food till their flights are restored, but also promised them help to make sure that they return home safely.

"They are now guests in Raj Bhavan, even as protocols do not permit such a stay. But the Governor firmly believes that there is no harm in breaking the protocols when it comes to helping people in distress and so the doors were opened for them," an official in Raj Bhavan, Aizawl told DH on Wednesday.

Two of them hail from Kerala and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Harayana. Pillai is also from Kerala.

"Their schools are shut since the lockdown was announced due to coronavirus pandemic. But after the travel restrictions were relaxed and it was decided to resume the flights, they reached Aizawl on Monday. But they were at a loss after the Aizawl-Kolkata flights were cancelled due to the cyclone Amphan. They did not have sufficient money to stay in hotel in Aizawl. They came to meet the Governor in Raj Bhavan and sought his help. The Governor welcomed them as guests of Raj Bhavan. They will stay here till their flights are resumed," the official said.

"The Governor said COVID-19 is a crisis for everyone--rich or poor and it was his responsibility to help people in distress in whatever way he could," said the official.

The Governor also helped four stranded students of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aizawl campus to reach their homes in rest of Northeast by cars, the official said. They also met the Governor and sought his help.