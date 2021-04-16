Daily Covid-19 cases in Bengal near 7,000-mark

Daily Covid-19 cases in West Bengal inched closer to the 7000-mark on Friday with the state recording 6,910 cases in the last 24 hours with 26 fatalities.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state reached 6,43,795 and the active cases stand at 41,047. So far, 10,506 persons have succumbed to the virus in Bengal.

Kolkata is on top of the heap with 1,844 cases in the last 24 hours. The state capital has so far recorded 1,48,802 cases and 3,191 deaths. It is followed by North 24 Paraganas district which recorded 1,592 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking its total number of cases to 1,38,933.

Nearly 40,153 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours.