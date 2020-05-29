Dedicated COVID-19 unit inaugurated in Assam; infection tally reaches 910

A dedicated COVID-19 treatment unit was inaugurated at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Friday amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Assam, where the infection tally has breached the 900-mark, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Of the total 910 coronavirus cases in the state, 794 are active patients. Six patients were discharged from the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday, taking the number of recoveries to 109.

Four have succumbed to the disease in the state so far and three have migrated.

Among the 30 new cases, 16 are from Golaghat, six from Karimganj and two each from Lakhimpur, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karbi Anglong, the minister said.

Sarma, after inaugurating the new COVID-19 centre at GMCH, said the Rs 150-crore centrally funded unit is perhaps first-of-its kind in eastern India.

"The new unit at #GMCH is centrally air-conditioned and equipped with 14 Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UGVI) System, which will help in improving indoor air quality and bacteria management. Each bed has dedicated supply of medical gas," Sarma tweeted.

The unit, housed in a new four-storey building, has 236 beds -- 50 in ICUs and 186 in wards.

"Glad that the Rs 150 crore centrally funded, 4-floor-236-bed (186 ward, 50 ICU) superspeciality block at GMCH is functional and fully converted as a #Covid19 treatment unit for now," the minister posted on his Twitter handle.

Assam had been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 843 people testing positive for the disease since travel restrictions were lifted on May 4. Prior to that, it had only 42 coronavirus cases.

As many as 523 cases have been detected so far this week.

The biggest single-day spike was recorded on Monday with 156 cases, followed by 139 on Tuesday, 101 on Wednesday and 97 on Thursday.

Sarma said the latest cases could be mostly attributed to those who have recently returned to the state.

The government has mandated that all coming from outside will have to undergo institutional quarantine. No home quarantine will be allowed for the first seven days, till the test results arrive.

Altogether 86,340 samples have been examined so far, 77,614 of which tested negative for the disease and the results of the rest are awaited, according to the Health and Family Welfare Department.

As of date, there are 46 containment zones in Assam.

A total of 13 flights are scheduled to operate to and from the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Friday, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said.