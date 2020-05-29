COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 29

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 29

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,64,904; death toll stands at 4,677 as of May 29

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2020, 06:54 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 06:54 ist
Airline staff work at their counters at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after domestic flights resumed, in Mumbai on May 28, 2020. (Credit: AFP Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.64 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,64,904 as of May 29.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,677

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh20
Assam8564
Bihar306115
Chandigarh2794
Chhattisgarh3690
Dadra and Nagar Haveli20
Daman and Diu00
Goa690
Gujarat15572960
Haryana150418
Himachal Pradesh2766
Jharkhand4584
Karnataka253347
Kerala10887
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh7261313
Maharashtra 595461982
Manipur550
Meghalaya201
Mizoram10
Nagaland180
Delhi16,281316
Puducherry471
Punjab215840
Rajasthan8067179
Sikkim10
Tamil Nadu19372145
Telangana209863
Tripura2300
Uttar Pradesh6991182
Uttarakhand5004
West Bengal4536295
Odisha16607
Andhra Pradesh317158
Jammu and Kashmir203626
Ladakh540
Cases being reassigned to states4332 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 67692

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

