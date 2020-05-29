Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 29

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.64 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,64,904 as of May 29.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,677

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 2 0 Assam 856 4 Bihar 3061 15 Chandigarh 279 4 Chhattisgarh 369 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 2 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 69 0 Gujarat 15572 960 Haryana 1504 18 Himachal Pradesh 276 6 Jharkhand 458 4 Karnataka 2533 47 Kerala 1088 7 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 7261 313 Maharashtra 59546 1982 Manipur 55 0 Meghalaya 20 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 18 0 Delhi 16,281 316 Puducherry 47 1 Punjab 2158 40 Rajasthan 8067 179 Sikkim 1 0 Tamil Nadu 19372 145 Telangana 2098 63 Tripura 230 0 Uttar Pradesh 6991 182 Uttarakhand 500 4 West Bengal 4536 295 Odisha 1660 7 Andhra Pradesh 3171 58 Jammu and Kashmir 2036 26 Ladakh 54 0 Cases being reassigned to states 4332

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 67692

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.