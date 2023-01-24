Defying ENPO's boycott call, eastern Nagaland MLAs to contest polls

Defying the "boycott call" issued by Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), Eastern Nagaland Legislators' Union on Monday resolved to take part in the Assembly elections in Nagaland on February 27.

In an emergency meeting convened in view of ENPO's diktat, the Union comprising 20 MLAs from Eastern Nagaland region decided to contest the elections as the Election Commission announced the date for polls.

The ENPO had earlier asked all those holding posts including the 20 MLAs to resign and not to take part in the election in order to press the demand for a separate state bifurcating the Eastern Nagaland region, comprising six districts. The ENPO says the Eastern Nagaland region has remained neglected as far as development is concerned and hence a separate state is required.

The six districts are Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longley, Noklak and Shamator and some neighbouring areas. The ENPO has been demanding creation of the Frontier Nagaland state since 2010. Organisations representing some tribes also supported the ENPO's demand.

The ENPO leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in December with their demand. But sources in Nagaland government said the Centre rejected the demand and assured to look into the issues plaguing Eastern Nagaland.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP formed the coalition government in Nagaland in 2018. But later, the Opposition Naga People's Front also joined the government leading to an all party government in the state. All MLAs decided to join the government for an early solution to the decades-old Naga conflict. There is also a demand about signing of the final agreement with Naga groups before holding the Assembly elections in Nagaland.

This time, BJP has decided to contest in 20 seats and agreed to give the remaining 40 to NDPP.