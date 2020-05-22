Delhi returnee tests coronavirus positive in Manipur; active cases now 24

A 22-year-old man, who returned to Manipur from Delhi recently by road, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 24, officials said on Friday.
The man had been under quarantine since his return, and he was admitted to a hospital now.
"Fresh cases are coming only from stranded people," officials said and urged the people not to panic.
