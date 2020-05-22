Delhi returnee tests cOVID-19 positive in Manipur

Delhi returnee tests coronavirus positive in Manipur; active cases now 24

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • May 22 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 16:10 ist

 A 22-year-old man, who returned to Manipur from Delhi recently by road, tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 24, officials said on Friday.

The man had been under quarantine since his return, and he was admitted to a hospital now.

"Fresh cases are coming only from stranded people," officials said and urged the people not to panic. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Manipur
Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 