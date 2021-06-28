Dhankhar rejects claim of his role in Jain Hawala Case

Dhankhar rejects Mamata's claim he was named in Jain Hawala Case charge-sheet

Banerjee alleged at a press conference that Dhankhar is a 'corrupt' man and was named in a charge-sheet in the 1996 Jain Hawala case

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 28 2021, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 21:14 ist
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Rejecting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation that he was a "corrupt" man who was charge-sheeted in the Jain Hawala Case, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday accused her of spreading "lies and misinformation".

Dhankhar described Banerjee's accusations against him as a "knee-jerk reaction" to his raising questions over the contents of the speech he is supposed to read out at the start of the upcoming assembly session.

"The allegations levelled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee don't have an iota of truth. It is unfortunate that she is spreading misinformation and misinterpreting facts. It doesn't suit a chief minister to make such allegations," he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee alleged at a press conference that Dhankhar is a "corrupt" man and was named in a charge-sheet in the 1996 Jain Hawala case.

Also read: Bengal Governor corrupt, was chargesheeted in Hawala Jain case, says Mamata Banerjee

"She should name the charge-sheet in which I was named. I was never named in any of the charge-sheets in the Jain Hawala Case," he said while referring to Banerjee as her "younger sister".

Jain Hawala Case was a huge politial and financial scandal in the 1990s in which money routed through hawala channels was claimed to have been given to top politicians across various parties.

Those named included L K Advani, V C Shukla, Sharad Yadav and many more. However, the charges against them didn't stand legal scrutiny and the case fell through.

Dhankhar, who shares a strained relationship with the state government, said he was handed over in the afternoon the governor's speech to be read out in the assembly.

"Just 10 minutes before her press conference, I received a call from her. I put forward some questions regarding the governor's speech. She said she has nothing to do (with the speech) as the cabinet had passed it. It seems her comment at the press conference was a knee-jerk reaction," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

West Bengal
Jagdeep Dhankhar
Mamata Banerjee

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

 