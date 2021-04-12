Didi clean-bowled, her innings over, says PM Modi at rally

Drawing a cricket analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the people of Bengal have hit so many fours and sixes in the first four phases of the assembly polls that the BJP has already completed its century and the TMC is on course to being wiped out.

He came down hard on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of instigating people against central forces on election duty in the state.

The prime minister also launched a blistering attack on Banerjee, saying she did not care to express regret after a "leader very close to her" called Scheduled Castes "beggars".

"People of Bengal hit so many fours and sixes that BJP has already completed a century (of seats) in the first 4 phases of assembly polls. They have wiped out the TMC in half the match (aadha mein poora saaf).

He said that in Nandigram she will face defeat.

“People of Bengal have clean bowled Didi in Nandigram and have asked her entire team to leave the field. Didi’s innings will be over in Bengal,” said Modi. He was addressing a rally in Bardhaman town.

Referring to the political history of Bengal the Prime Minister pointed out that despite ruling the State for several decades, the Congress and Left Front were not able to return to power after being ousted from Government. He said that Mamata will meet the same fate after the Assembly elections.

Didi knows that the Congress and the Left never made a comeback. Didi, once you leave you will not return (to power) again,” said Modi. He also said that the words of “Didi and her gang” have made it clear that the TMC will suffer a huge loss in Bengal.

The Prime Minister slammed Mamata for the death of four people after firing by the Central forces at a polling booth in Cooch Behar district. He accused her of “instigating” the people against Central forces.

"Your (Banerjee's) policies have snuffed out the lives of children of countless mothers," he said.

Mocking TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's "Ma, Mati, Manush" slogan, the prime minister said, "Tormenting 'Ma', looting 'Mati' (motherland) and bloodshed of 'Manush' (people) is its reality."

Modi said that in the TMC such comments cannot be made without Mamata’s permission.

“Didi calls herself Royal Bengal Tiger...But still she did not condemn the remark. Even Congress and other parties didn’t bother to protest,” said Modi.

“Didi, if you want to get angry and abuse someone, then Modi is here. But listen clearly don’t insult the culture of Bengal. Bengal will no longer tolerate your arrogance. Bengal does not want Didi’s misrule, but Bengal wants ‘ashol parivartan’ (real change),” said Modi.

Accusing Benerjee of dividing people, Modi said "Jukto koro-Seva Koro" (uniting people and serving them) is his motto.

"Didi knows Congress could not return once ousted, Left could not return once removed from power, you too will never be able to bounce back," Modi said.

He also said that just in the first four phases of the Assembly elections, TMC has been wiped out from Bengal.

“The people of Bengal foiled Didi’s big plan. She was ready to give her party’s leadership to ‘bhaipo’. But people asked Didi’s full team to leave Bengal,” the BJP leader said.

(With agency inputs)