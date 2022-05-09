Digitalisation of census process to ensure 100% enumeration: Shah

Census to be digitised to ensure 100% enumeration: Shah

For a state like Assam, which is population-sensitive, it is even more vital, said Shah

PTI
PTI, Amingaon,
  • May 09 2022, 19:45 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 19:45 ist

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that with the digitalisation of the census process in the country, a “100 per cent perfect enumeration” can be expected in the next counting exercise, which has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking after inaugurating the office building of the Directorate of Census Operations (Assam) here, Shah stressed the importance of proper enumeration for better planning of the country's development.

“With the next census to be conducted in e-mode, it will be a 100 per cent perfect enumeration and on its basis, the country's developmental planning for the next 25 years will be undertaken,” he said.

“Census is important from various aspects. For a state like Assam, which is population-sensitive, it is even more vital,” the home minister added.

Amit Shah
India News
Indian Politics
Assam

