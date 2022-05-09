Digitalisation of census process to ensure 100% enumeration: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asserted that with the digitalisation of the census process in the country, a “100 per cent perfect enumeration” can be expected in the next counting exercise, which has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking after inaugurating the office building of the Directorate of Census Operations (Assam) here, Shah stressed the importance of proper enumeration for better planning of the country's development.

Also Read | Centre committed to develop Bodo majority areas: Amit Shah

“With the next census to be conducted in e-mode, it will be a 100 per cent perfect enumeration and on its basis, the country's developmental planning for the next 25 years will be undertaken,” he said.

“Census is important from various aspects. For a state like Assam, which is population-sensitive, it is even more vital,” the home minister added.