Don’t bother about CM candidate for next Assembly election: Shah to West Bengal BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday told West Bengal leaders during an organisational meeting at Salt Lake on the eastern fringes of Kolkata that there was no need to bother about who would be the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly elections. According to BJP sources Shah also said that the BJP’s aim was to build a Shonar Bangla (prosperous Bengal) and a strong India adding that party workers had to work towards that target.

State BJP insiders revealed that Shah said that many BJP workers were perhaps afraid of potential violence unleashed by the ruling Trinamool Congress but the situation would not be the same during the 2021 Assembly elections and the Mamata Banerjee government would not be able to resort to any kind violence.

Shah asked BJP workers to prepare for winning 200 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, sources said. He stressed on strengthening booth level organization and on public outreach in SC, ST and OBC dominated booths.

“He also instructed the state unit to hit the streets on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act issue,” a senior state BJP leader said. He also said that Shah asked the state BJP leaders to reach out to civil society members, clubs and other social organizations and campaign on schemes by the Centre.

Shah instructed all BJP Morchas to organise regular programs in all the 294 Assembly constituencies in Bengal to boost BJP’s presence there.

“He said that opposing Mamata Banerjee was not the only duty of BJP and we had to ensure that people in Bengal vote for us out of love for BJP,” the state BJP leader said.

Earlier in the during his visit to the Dakshineswar temple Shah said that the heritage of Bengal was being marred with the “ongoing appeasement politics” and the state’s “ old glory” had to be restored.