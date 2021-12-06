'Draconian law': Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio calls for repeal of AFSPA

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that "draconian law" Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA),1958 should be repealed adding that it has no place in a democratic country.

"The state government has told the Centre that we don't want the AFSPA. This is a draconian law. A democratic country should have no place for such a draconian law. We have a lot of other acts to handle law and order issues," Rio told reporters after taking part in the funeral of 14 villagers killed by Army men in Mon district on Saturday.

The funeral was performed at a helipad in Mon on Monday morning.

"Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called me yesterday asking about the law and order situation in Nagaland. I said the situation became tense because the Army committed a mistake by killing innocent civilians. They violated the law," he said.

DH on Sunday reported that the killing of the civilians by security forces in Mon triggered fresh demand to repeal the controversial AFSPA and their withdrawal from the Northeast. The AFSPA is now in force in the entire Nagaland, Assam, Manipur (barring Municipal areas in Imphal district) and some parts of Arunachal Pradesh. The act was withdrawn from Meghalaya a few years ago after the law and order situation in the state improved.

Under the act, the security forces can use force or even open fire after giving a warning if they feel the person is in contravention of the law. They can also search a house or arrest a person without a warrant.

Army officials, however, often stress that some special power is required to control "unwanted situation" created by militant groups in the Northeast, which operate allegedly with the aid of "external forces".

Rio said Shah has assured Rs 11 lakh each as ex-gratia to the families of each victim and a government job to the next of kin. The state government will also provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma tweeted saying the AFSPA should be repealed.

BJP is an ally in the government both in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

