ED freezes 150.22 Bitcoins worth Rs 22.82 crore in gaming app fraud case

The app, E-Nuggets, was designed to defraud the public

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 22:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that it carried out a search operation on the Binance crypto exchange, which led to the freezing of 150.22 Bitcoins equivalent to $24,86,693.73 (Rs 22.82 crore) with regard to its ongoing probe into a financial fraud by a gaming application named E-Nuggets.

The instant case was registered on the basis of an FIR filed under various Sections of IPC by the Park Street police station in Kolkata against Aamir Khan and others.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by Federal Bank authorities in the court of the Metropolitan Magistrate in Kolkata.

Aamir Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public. After collecting a handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden the withdrawal from the said app was stopped on one pretext or the other.

Thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped off from the app server. It was revealed that multiple accounts (more than 300) were used to launder money.

Earlier, Rs 17.32 crore in cash was seized from Aamir Khan's residence in Kolkata, while 85.91870554 Bitcoins equivalent to $1674255.7 (or Rs 13.56 crore) were frozen in the Binance crypto exchange.

During an investigation conducted under PMLA so far, a total of Rs 68.42 crore has been seized.

Bitcoin
ED
India News
cybercrime

