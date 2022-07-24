ED moves Calcutta High Court against Partha Chatterjee's hospitalisation in state-run SSKM Hospital

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Calcutta High Court on Sunday challenging a lower court order of sending arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to state-run SSKM hospital. Justice Bibek Chaudhuri, after hearing arguments by lawyers representing the ED and Chatterjee, reserved judgement in the matter.
The central agency challenged a Bankshall Court order which directed that Chatterjee be taken to the state-run SSKM hospital. It also claimed that the lower court can direct adequate treatment of a person but cannot specify a particular facility. The ED moved a revision petition before the high court and sought permission for an urgent hearing during the day.
Also Read | School job scam: TMC seeks time-bound probe in ED case against Partha Chatterjee
The lower court on Saturday remanded Chatterjee to two days' ED custody while sending him to the hospital on a prayer by his lawyers that he was unwell and needed medical treatment.
Counsels for the ED claimed that Chatterjee, a senior minister in the state, is an influential person and as such should not be kept in a state-run hospital.
Chatterjee's lawyers opposed the prayer and said his treatment was being done appropriately at SSKM hospital.
Also Read | BJP claim Mamata Banerjee seen with model arrested by ED in connection with the school jobs scam
The ED suggested that Chatterjee can be treated at an AIIMS hospital which has a very good healthcare infrastructure.
Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday by the central agency in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam and was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition
How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure
Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break
With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton
Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George
Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales
When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded
Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday
India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025