Assam: Elderly man held for raping minor granddaughter

Elderly man arrested in Assam for raping minor granddaughter

After the FIR was filed, a medical check-up of the victim confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

IANS
IANS, Guwahati,
  • Jul 13 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 14:48 ist
Representative image. Credit; iStock Photo

A 72-year-old man has been arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district on charges of raping his minor granddaughter, police said.

According to the police, the man's son had filed an FIR against him following which he was arrested.

The FIR alleged that the the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted his 13-year-old granddaughter while her parents were away and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

Read | Disappointing verdict in Hathras rape case

After the FIR was filed, a medical check-up of the victim confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

“After taking her statement, we apprehended the accused person and started a more thorough investigation,” an officer of Hailakandi Sadar Police Station told reporters.

Hailakandi DSP Leena Doley said an investigation into the case is currently underway.

After he was produced before a court on Wednesday, the accused has been remanded for two days of police custody.

According to the police, the man was charged under provisions of POCSO Act.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Assam
Crime
rape

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why the early success of Threads may crash into reality

Why the early success of Threads may crash into reality

Ohio doc loses medical license for TikTok livestreams

Ohio doc loses medical license for TikTok livestreams

FIFA to offer 20K free tickets for Women's WC in NZ

FIFA to offer 20K free tickets for Women's WC in NZ

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

A year of cosmic wonder with the James Webb telescope

 