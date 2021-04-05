EC imposes Section 144 in all 31 WB constituencies

Election Commission imposes Section 144 of CrPC in all 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies

The order prohibits public gatherings in the constituencies spread over parts of three districts on Tuesday when the third phase of elections will be held

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 05 2021, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 21:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Describing all 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies where polls will be held on Tuesday as 'sensitive', the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, an official said.

The order prohibits public gatherings in the constituencies spread over parts of three districts on Tuesday when the third phase of elections will be held.

"A decision was taken to impose Section 144 of CrPC in all the 16 assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas (Part II), seven seats in Howrah (Part I) and eight seats in Hooghly (Part 1) where polling will be held tomorrow," the official said.

The polling will be held between 7 am to 6.30 pm in 10,871 polling stations in the 31 assembly constituencies.

A total 78,52,425 voters in the three districts are eligible to cast votes to decide the fate of 205 candidates in Tuesday's polling.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Election Commission
Section 144

Related videos

What's Brewing

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 