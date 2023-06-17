Elephant tramples Jharkhand woman to death

A woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district on Saturday, police said.

The 43-year-old woman identified as Prabhati Kar had gone to relieve herself in a forest in Kaliyam panchayat area under Chakulia police station when the elephant attacked her, police added.

The elephant, which had separated from its herd, has created panic among villagers in Chakulia, Ghatsila and Baharagora police station areas under Ghatsila subdivision for the past several days.

Following the incident, Baharagora JMM MLA Sameer Mohanty, police and forest officials rushed to the spot.

Mohanty handed over Rs 25,000 interim relief to the victim's family to perform her last rites.

Mohanty said he had also handed over Rs 4,000 to a 45-year-old man of the same village who had jumped from his rooftop in panic and fractured his leg on seeing the herd of elephants on Friday for treatment in Jamshedpur.