Exempt ‘Gobindobhog’ rice from customs duty, CM Mamata Banerjee requests PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider exempting 'Gobindobhog' rice from the 20 per cent customs duty imposed in September this year.

In a letter written to PM Modi on Wednesday, Mamata said that the rice variety was popular, particularly "for offerings to the almighty throughout the country and abroad, especially in Europe and the Gulf countries, and enjoys good demand".

Mamata said that the 'Gobindobhog' had been awarded geographic identification and was grown in a few districts of the state. The variety gets a higher price than the general MSP for rice. "In our efforts since 2011 to enhance the income of our farmers, we have been promoting the production of this premium variety 'Gobindobhog" in suitable areas substituting coarse grain rice," she said.

The state government has also encouraged the export of 'Gobindobhog' to create a sustained demand overseas for the variety. The variety is in demand in West Asian nations like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

The chief minister said that the Centre, through a notification dated September 8, had imposed a 20 per cent customs duty on rice. She wrote, "As a result of which the export business of the premium 'Gobindobhog' variety, developed through years of efforts, has been badly affected with a negative impact on the demand and domestic price of the paddy, and hence, on the income of farmers."

Mamata said that since the Basmati variety of rice had been exempted from the 20 per cent duty, the 'Gobindobhog' variety should similarly be exempted from duty on export to prevent loss of business and allow farmers to avail the benefits.

