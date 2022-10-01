FIR against Assam Cong general secretary for molesting colleague

An FIR has been lodged against Assam Congress general secretary Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee after a woman party colleague accused him of molesting her, sources said on Saturday.

In the police complaint lodged in Guwahati's Bhangagarh police station on Thursday, the woman party worker accused him of touching her inappropriately near his room inside the premises of Rajib Bhawan in Guwahati in May.

"I was shocked for a while, but, later, I moved aside and informed about the incident to my fellow members of the party. I was going through a very scary mental trauma since then. In the month of June 2022, I tendered my resignation to the party. I hope that police will take appropriate action against Bhattacharjee," the complaint read.

Following the police complaint, Assam state Congress president Bhupen Borah formed a three-member committee to look into the matter.

Borah has instructed the committee to submit the report within 10 days of a stipulated time.

Meanwhile, Bhattacharjee has denied the allegation and termed it "baseless".