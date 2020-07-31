Fire breaks out at bank in Kolkata's BBD Bagh; no injury

A fire broke out at a bank in the busy central Kolkata's BBD Bagh area on Friday morning but there was no report of any injury, a fire brigade official said.

The incident was reported at the India Exchange Place branch of the Union Bank at 8:15 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

"It is a G+4 building and the fire broke out in the ground floor where the bank is located," the fire brigade official said.

"The fire was brought under control by 10 am. There was no injury in the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown," he added.