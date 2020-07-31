Fire at bank in Kolkata's BBD Bagh; no injury

Fire breaks out at bank in Kolkata's BBD Bagh; no injury

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 31 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 13:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A fire broke out at a bank in the busy central Kolkata's BBD Bagh area on Friday morning but there was no report of any injury, a fire brigade official said.

The incident was reported at the India Exchange Place branch of the Union Bank at 8:15 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

"It is a G+4 building and the fire broke out in the ground floor where the bank is located," the fire brigade official said.

"The fire was brought under control by 10 am. There was no injury in the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kolkata
Fire

What's Brewing

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

 