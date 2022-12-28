Flight movements affected by low visibility in Guwahati

Flight movements affected by low visibility in Guwahati

An airport source told PTI that no flight has been cancelled yet

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Dec 28 2022, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 17:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Flight movement at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here have been affected due to low visibility, leading to overcrowding of the passenger terminal, officials said on Wednesday.

The Adani Group-controlled facility has issued an advisory asking passengers to contact their airlines to check the departure timings before arriving at the airport, they said.

"Due to the inclement weather and low visibility conditions presently prevailing over Guwahati International Airport, flight movements have been marginally affected," LGBI Airport said in its passenger advisory.

Also Read | Gaps in estimating Bengaluru's air pollution

An airport source told PTI that no flight has been cancelled yet.

"Yesterday, seven departing flights were delayed due to fog. This led to a huge crowd at the terminal during the peak hours in the noon," he said.

Between 11 am and 12 noon on Tuesday, 2,196 passengers were at the terminal against its capacity to handle 450 people at a time, the source said.

An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which controls the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Guwahati, said the minimum visibility required to land a flight at the airport is 1,300 metres and 300-350 metres for take-off.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Guwahati
fog
flights
India News
Assam

What's Brewing

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Hailstorm brings winter white to Kuwait's fiery deserts

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

Arshdeep nominated for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

28 years on, commercial flights yet to land in Kota

Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand's coral reefs

Yellow-band disease ravages Thailand's coral reefs

Anti-inflammatory patterns explain long Covid fatigue

Anti-inflammatory patterns explain long Covid fatigue

 