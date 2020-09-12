Flights from Darbhanga airport to begin in Nov: Puri

Flights from Darbhanga airport to begin in 1st week of November: Hardeep Singh Puri

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 12 2020, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 19:44 ist
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri pays tribute to freedom fighter and activist Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan during his visit to Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna. Credit: PTI

Flights from Darbhanga airport, the construction of which is nearing completion, will begin in the first week of November before the Chhath Puja festival, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.

Puri on Saturday reviewed the under-construction airports in Darbhanga district of Bihar and Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

"The bookings for daily flights will start by end of September from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru," Puri was quoted as saying in a statement by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The minister said flight operations at the Darbhanga airport will begin in the first week of November, before Chhath Puja. He also said that most of the work at Darbhanga airport is almost complete.

Puri mentioned the arrival and departure halls, check-in facility, conveyor belt and others have already been installed at the airport and the remaining work will be completed before October-end, the statement said.

He said work at Deogarh airport is at an advanced stage and will be completed on schedule, it noted.

"Puri said that the (Deogarh) airport would be operationalised very soon. He added that the government would be taking some key decisions in this regard by next week," according to the statement.

Bihar
flights
Aviation
Hardeep Singh Puri

