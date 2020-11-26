Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's last rites performed in Guwahati with state honours

The last rites of former Assam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi were performed with state honours on Thursday after three days of state mourning.

Gogoi's son, Gaurav Gogoi, a Lok Sabha member lit the funeral pyre at Nabagraha crematorium as thousands including dignitaries paid their last tributes.

The funeral procession with Gogoi's mortal remains began on Thursday morning from Sankardeb Kalakshetra, a cultural centre in Guwahati, where his body was kept for viewing since Tuesday morning. The mortal remains were first taken to his official residence. Then it was taken to a church at Six Mile in Guwahati, then to one at Naamghar at Zoo Road after which he was taken to Burha Jame Masjid at Ambari and then to Ugratara temple near Latasil before his cremation at the crematorium. This was done as per the final wish of the former Chief Minister.

Gogoi, 86, who served as Chief Minister for the three consecutive terms between 2001 and 2016 passed away on November 23 evening during treatment for post-Covid-19 complications. Gogoi tested Covid-19 positive on August 25 and was discharged from hospital after two months. But he had to be again hospitalised due to post-Covid-19 complications.