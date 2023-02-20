Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb escapes unhurt in road accident in Haryana's Panipat

Former Tripura chief minister and BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday escaped unhurt after his car rammed into a stationary vehicle on the GT road in Haryana's Panipat district, police said.
The accident took place at a road stretch between Samlakha and Panipat when Deb, who is a Rajya Sabha MP and the BJP in-charge for Haryana, was coming to Chandigarh from Delhi, they said.
Nobody was hurt in the incident, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Samalkha) Om Prakash over the phone.
"A car had stopped on the GT road after its tyre got punctured. Deb's vehicle which was coming from behind rammed into the stationary car," a police officer said.
