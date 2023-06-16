Fresh clashes between Rapid Action Force and riotous mob in Imphal

A riotous mob clashed with Manipur’s Rapid Action Force in Imphal Friday evening after it had torched a warehouse.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse the mob as it was believed that it would target other properties.

"The riot occurred near the Imphal palace grounds," officials said.

Fire personnel and security forces rushed to the site and brought the warehouse fire under control and prevented it from spreading to the neighbouring houses.

The property belonged to a retired high-profile IAS officer from the tribal community.

Earlier last night Union Minister of State for External Affairs R K Ranjan Singh’s house in Imphal town was vandalised by a mob which also tried to burn it down, officials said.

This development comes after the burning of two houses, and clashes between the Rapid Action Force of Manipur and a mob in the heart of Imphal town on Thursday afternoon. The mob which roamed the town late on Thursday also clashed with security forces, officials said.

Reacting to the developments, RK Ranjan Singh told PTI Video, “I am trying to bring peace and stop violence since May 3 (when ethnic clashes began in the state) … this is all a misunderstanding between two communities. The government has set up a peace committee, the process is on. Civil society leaders are sitting together.”