GoI expresses regret, forces fired in defence: Shah

Government of India expresses deep regret, forces fired in self-defence, says Amit Shah on Nagaland civilian killings

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2021, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 16:44 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: Screengrab of YouTube/@Sansad TV

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the situation in Nagaland remains tense but under control. 

Stating that he spoke to officials in Nagaland, Shah said that the Army had received information on movement of extremists in Oting in Mon district. On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in suspected area, he added.

Shah said that when the vehicle was signalled to stop, they tried to flee. "On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon," Shah said. 

The home minister said that six out of the eight people in vehicle died during the firing. "It was later found to be a case of mistaken identity. Two others who were injured were taken to nearest health centre by the Army. After receiving this news, local villagers surrounded the Army unit, set two vehicles on fire and attacked them," he said.

"As a result, one jawan of the security forces died and others got injured. Security forces had to resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse crowd. This caused death of seven more civilians," Shah said, adding that the local administration and police tried to bring the situation to normalcy. 

The home minister added that the security forces fired at the civilians in "self-defence". 

"The Government of India expresses deep regret over the unfortunate incident in Nagaland and also expresses deep sympathies to the bereaved families," Shah said.

As many as 14 civilians were killed while an Army man died after other villagers rushed there and clashed with the security forces in anger. Another person was killed on Sunday afternoon when protesters set fire on a camp of Assam Rifles at Mon. 

