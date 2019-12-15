Guwahati: Curfew to be relaxed on Dec 16 from 6 am-9 pm

The curfew imposed in Guwahati will be relaxed on Monday from 6 am to 9 pm in view of the improving law and order situation, officials said.

Curfew in the city during night, however, will remain in force, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Rajiv Saikia told PTI on Sunday.

"The situation having improved considerably, the day curfew is being withdrawn in Guwahati from 6 am of December 16. Night curfew would remain from 9 pm to 6 am the next day," said G P Singh, additional director general of police (Law and Order).

Finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted: "Day curfew will be withdrawn completely in #Guwahati from Monday, December 16, 2019 as the city is limping back to normalcy. However curfew during nights, from 9 pm to 6 am, will continue for the time being."

Police have been using loudspeakers to inform the public about the curfew hours.

After the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was cleared by Parliament, violent protests broke out in the city and other parts of the state with agitators engaging in pitched battles with the police, forcing the administration to impose curfew.