HDFC Bank suspends senior executive for unruly behavior

The bank said that it has 'a zero tolerance policy' for any form of misconduct

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 05 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 22:56 ist
Screengrab from the viral video. Credit: Twitter/tweeterrant

HDFC Bank on Monday suspended a high-ranking employee after a video of his unruly behavior with juniors on meeting business targets went viral on the social media.

The country's largest private sector lender has suspended the vice president-rank officer based in Kolkata after a video highlighting his abusive behavior towards subordinates started getting shared on social media.

"Basis a preliminary enquiry in the matter, the concerned employee has been suspended and a detailed investigation has been initiated which will be undertaken as per Conduct guidelines of the Bank," the lender said in a statement.

The bank added that it has "a zero tolerance policy" for any form of misconduct and believes in treating all of its "employees with dignity and respect".

In the undated video, the employee said to be a vice president rank official in-charge of regional bank branching is seen asking colleagues to sell insurance policies, leading to concerns being voiced about misselling of financial products as bank employees chase such targets.

