Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda tests Covid-19 positive

PTI, Shimla,
  • Oct 14 2020, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 14:24 ist
Himachal Pradesh Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda has tested positive for coronavirus.

He is the fifth minister, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, and the 12th MLA in the 68-member state Assembly to have contracted the virus.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, Markanda said he has tested positive as he had developed some symptoms after coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

"I have isolated myself at my official residence on doctors' advice," he added. 

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Monday.

Similarly, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj tested positive for the novel coronavirus on October 7. 

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur had also tested positive for Covid-19. Both the ministers have recovered from the disease.

Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh had attended the monsoon session of the Assembly last month after their recovery.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur rejoined the office in the state secretariat on September 21. He had tested positive on September 3. He could not attend the Assembly session which was held from September 7-18.

On Tuesday, BJP MLA Surender Shourie said he tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2.

On September 22, Nachan BJP MLA Vinod Kumar Chauhan positive for Covid-19. Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal tested positive on September 20, two days after the monsoon session of the assembly adjourned sine die.

On the first day of the session on September 7, BJP MLA from Indora Reeta Devi had tested positive. She had attended the session before her Covid-19 test was conducted.

Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana tested positive on September 6.

Rohru MLA Mohanlal Brakta also tested positive for the virus a few weeks ago. 

