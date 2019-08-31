How to check your name in Assam's NRC final list? 

The final list of updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) is likley to be published around 10am on Saturday, more than four years after the exercise began under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The NRC is aimed at segregating the Indian citizens in Assam from the "illegal migrants" from Bangladesh living in the state, with March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date.

More than 3.29 crore applicants had filed their applicantions with documents to prove that they or their forefathers lived in Assam on or before March 24, 1971 and sought inclusion of their names in the updated NRC. Over 40.07 lakh applicants, were, however, dropped from the draft NRC released on July 30 last year. Another 1.20 lakh applicants were excluded in June this year, after re-verification of their documents revealed that they were ineligible for inclusion in the updated NRC.

The office of the state co-ordinator of NRC has issued a public notice listing whose names would figure in the final list and how to check their names--both online/off line.

How to check status online?

The applicants can log onto www.nrcassam.nic.in and check Supplementary List of Inclusions/Exclusions Status (Final NRC). The link will be available from August 31, 2019. They need to type their Application Receipt Number (ARN) to check the status online.

Helpline numbers:

15107 (toll free)

Follow in Facebook: nrcassam

Twitter: @NRCupdateAssam.

Offline: These applicants can check status of inclusion in supplementary list of inclusion by visiting their designated NRC Seva Kendra/Office of circle officers/office of deputy commissioners.

Whose names will appear in the final list?

1. Those who submitted their claims as they were not included in the complete draft published on July 30, 2018 (36.20 lakh). Those who had an objection filed against their inclusion. (Nearly 2.5 lakh)

2. Those who were included in the complete draft and not excluded by additional draft exclusion list published on June 26, 2019 but were called for hearings held from July 5 onwards.

The notification said those who were not called for any hearings held from July 5, 2019 onwards need not worry about their inclusion status. They continue to be included in the final NRC.