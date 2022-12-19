If Assam was about agitations in 1985, it's about hope in 2022: Himanta Biswa Sarma

If Assam was about agitations in 1985, it is about hope in 2022, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, asking the media to reflect the aspirations of the contemporary times.

Speaking at an award function of the Sadin Pratidin Group, he said people are moving toward positive times and the media should convey this message of hope.

"Media is the mirror of society. As society changes and moves forward, media must also move along with the times," he said.

"If Assam was about agitations in 1985, it is about hope in 2022. Then people had to agitate even for a refinery or a bridge, and now they wake up every morning to good news without having to demand anything," he added.

Sarma also recounted the role played by the country's media over the decades, since the freedom struggle.

"The newspapers helped motivate people during the freedom struggle. During the Emergency, media remained firm in its role and worked relentlessly until democracy was restored," he said.

The 'Achiever Awards 2022' were presented at the function, which was also attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to theatre personality Dulal Roy, while achievers in different fields were recognised at the ceremony.