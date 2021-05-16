IIM Shillong sees strong placements with higher CTC offers than 2020

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong's annual placements offered some hope amid the gloom of the Coronavirus pandemic as it witnessed a 2.18 per cent increase in average CTC offered by recruiters compared to last year.

The average CTC offered to the students during the 2021 placements stood at 19.17 per cent.

During the placements, in which 64 recruiters took part, the top 20 per cent and top 50 per cent of the batch secured an average CTC of 26.67 lakh per annum and 23.22 lakh per annum respectively, while the median CTC stood at 17.50 LPA, said a statement issued by IIM Shillong.

The final placement season witnessed participation from recruiters from various domains such as consulting and strategy, finance, general management, human resources, IT and analytics, operations, and sales and marketing. "Consulting and strategy was the most sought-after domain this year, with 27 per cent of the total offers arising from this domain, followed by sales and marketing, with 25 per cent of the total offers," read the statement.

Amazon, Capgemini, CASHe, EY, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Indegene, InMobi, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nomura Investment Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tres Vista, Optum (UnitedHealth Group), Xiaomi, and Yes Bank were among the prominent recruiters who took part in this year's placements.

Accolite Digital, Adobe, Amagi Media Labs, Atomberg, Boston Consulting Group, CarWale, CollegeDunia, Feedback Infra, Genpact, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Infosys Consulting, iQuanti, Mswipe, MTX Group, MuSigma, Octro, Paytm, RapidOps, SBI Capital Markets, SysCloud, Tata AIA Life Insurance Co., Thoucentric, Trafigura, Unicommerce, William O’Neil India, V2 Retail, Zinnov, ZS Associates were some of the firms who took part in the placements in IIM Shillong for the first time.

Human Resources and Operations emerged as the highest paying domain, with an average CTC of 20.38 LPA. "The students have been offered roles ranging across advisory, analytics, corporate strategy, investment banking, product management, retail management, risk management, sales & marketing, strategy & operations, and supply chain management," as per the statement.

Amazon, Cognizant, EY, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Infosys Consulting, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Landmark Group, and Nimbus Systems made the maximum number of offers this year, it said.

The highest CTC offered this time, however, was 32 LPA, compared to 48.50 LPA in 2020.