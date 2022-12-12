Imam held for allegedly raping 8-year-old in madrasa

Imam arrested for allegedly raping 8-year-old inside Jharkhand madrasa

The incident happened when the girl went to the madrasa on Sunday for Urdu lessons

PTI
PTI, Simdega,
  • Dec 12 2022, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 21:40 ist

An imam was arrested for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl at a madrasa in Jharkhand's Simdega district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened when the girl went to the madrasa on Sunday for Urdu lessons, Kolebira police station officer-in-charge Ranjit Kumar said.

The imam, 43, sent the other pupils home, and took the girl to his room on the campus where he allegedly raped her, the officer said.

After the rape, he allegedly threatened the girl and told her that a jinn has possessed him, police said.

The girl returned home in tears and narrated the incident to her parents who then lodged a police complaint.

She said that the imam had allegedly raped her even two months ago, but she could not tell them out of fear, according to police.

Police said they arrested the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rape
minor
Pocso act
Madrasa
Jharkhand

What's Brewing

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Golden Globe: 'RRR' nominated for best non-English film

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

Year in Search: What was trending in India in 2022?

A look at Air India's history

A look at Air India's history

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

Lady cop poses as student to crack Indore ragging case

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

'Aamdani atthanni kharcha rupaiya': PM on poll 'Revdis'

 