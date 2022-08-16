In Bihar's new Cabinet, RJD gets 16 berths, JD(U) 11

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 16 2022, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 12:47 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The two-member 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav expanded its Cabinet to 31 on Tuesday. Tejashwi Yadav-helmed RJD bagged 16 berths in the Cabinet while Nitish's party got 11.

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and brother of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, was among the first batch of leaders to be inducted into the Bihar Cabinet at the Raj Bhawan in Patna.

Others included in the Cabinet are: JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Leshi Singh, Mohd Zama Khan, Jayant Raj, Shravan Kumar, Ashok Choudhary, Sheela Kumari, Sunil Kumar, Sanjay Jha, Madan Sahni and Bijendra Yadav; RJD leaders Alok Mehta, Samir Kumar Mahaseth, Chandrashekhar, Surendra Prasad Yadav, Kumar Sarvajeet, Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anita Devi, Sudhakar Singh, Lalit Yadav, Mohammad Israil Mansuri, Surendra Ram, Kartikeya Singh, Shahnawaz Alam, Shamim Ahmed and Ramanand Yadav; HAM leader Santosh Kumar Suman; Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh; and Congress leaders Murari Prasad Gautam and Afaque Alam. 

More to follow...

 

Bihar
Nitish Kumar
RJD
JD(U)
India News
Indian Politics
Tejashwi Yadav

