India overcame challenges in the past, will do so again: Mamata Banerjee on coronavirus crisis

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 14 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 22:44 ist

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed hope that India, which has overcome many challenges in the past, will also win the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the eve of the country's 74th Independence Day, she said people should wear masks and maintain physical distance while hoisting the Tricolour.

"Every year we observe 'Freedom At Midnight by hoisting the tricolour at the stroke of midnight. This year let's do the same, but stay safe. Wear a mask and keep distance. Our great nation has overcome many challenges. This one too shall be overcome. Jai Hind. Bande Mataram," the chief minister tweeted.

