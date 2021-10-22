India successfully flight-tests ABHYAS off Odisha coast

India on Friday successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT), ABHYAS, from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha, DRDO officials said.

The flight-test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at its ITR, Chandipur near here. The vehicle can be used as an aerial target for evaluation of various missile systems.

The performance of the target aircraft was monitored through telemetry and various tracking sensors including Radars and Electro Optical Tracking System (EOTS),official sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the successful flight trial of ABHYAS.

The current test was carried out as a part of developmental flight trials. Expression of interest for production of the vehicle has already been floated for bidding by Indian companies. This indigenous target aircraft, once developed, will meet the requirements of High-speed Expendable Aerial Targets (HEAT) for Indian Armed Forces, they said.

ABHYAS is designed and developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru. The air vehicle was launched using twin under-slung boosters which provide the initial acceleration to the vehicle.

It is powered by a gas turbine engine to sustain a long endurance flight at subsonic speed, they said adding that the target aircraft is equipped with MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with the Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control.

The vehicle is programmed for fully autonomous flight.

The check-out of air vehicle is done using laptop-based Ground Control Station (GCS). Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO also congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight test of ‘ABHYAS’ and termed it as a force-multiplier considering its accuracy and effectiveness.

