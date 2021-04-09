It's minister versus minister in the star-studded Tollygunge seat

The Tollygunge constituency in Kolkata will witness a battle of political heavyweights between BJP Union Minister Babul Supriyo and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister and three-time MLA Arup Biswas. The constituency, known as the hub of the Bengali film industry called Tollywood, is known for the political jostling among parties for control over the industry.

Tollygunge will go to polls on April 10 in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The development of the Bengali film industry is a key poll issue and both the BJP and TMC are trying to woo the film fraternity. Sources in both parties admitted that without having control of the industry, it is impossible to win this seat where allegations and promises are flowing thick and fast.

Read | West Bengal Assembly elections: 13 years after protest, industrialisation issue may come back to haunt TMC in Singur

Since 2011, Arup and his brother Swarup have a sway in the industry and locals said that their decision is the “de-facto” last word in Tollygunge. Arup claimed that the TMC government only stepped into industry matters when requested by the film fraternity in times of crisis.

Supriyo dubbed the duo’s influence over the industry as “syndicate raj” and said that the BJP is determined to put an end to it.

“They (Arup and Swarup) are running a syndicate Raj in Tollygunge. We are determined to end it for the development of the Bengali film industry. I am confident of winning at least by 40,000 votes,” said Supriyo.

The singer-turned-politician has a tough battle ahead of him. Arup is a three-time MLA from Tollygunge and is known among locals for his availability in times of crisis. Refusing to give much importance to Supriyo’s allegations he said “I will not react to such things. The voters in Tollygunge will give an answer. Just wait till the election results are declared.”

Read | Bengal Assembly polls: Battle of nerves between TMC and BJP amid changing political equations in North Bengal

However, there is a mixed feeling about the TMC among locals. While a section of them praised Arup for standing by the people during the nationwide lockdown, others accused the party workers and leaders of “usurping” the aids.

The CPI(M) has also fielded noted actor Debdut Ghosh from Tollygunge. One has to keep in mind that the CPI(M) has won the seat seven times and was in the second position in the 2016 Assembly elections behind the TMC.

The constituency has a fairly large refugee population which may also become a factor in the elections.