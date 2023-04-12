Jamshedpur clash: Man booked for objectionable FB post

Jamshedpur violence: FIR against man for 'objectionable' post on Facebook

The accused person has been absconding and search is under way to trace him

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Jamshedpur,
  • Apr 12 2023, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 12:36 ist
Police personnel at the fire incident site where several shops and vehicles reportedly set ablaze in a clash between two groups at Shastri Nagar area. Credit: PTI Photo

An FIR has been registered against a person for allegedly posting an objectionable message on social media against a particular community during the recent outbreak of violence over the reported desecration of a religious flag in Jamshedpur, officials said.

The case was registered on the directive of East Singhbhum District Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav, they said.

Also Read — BJP leader among 60 arrested for clashes over 'desecration' of religious flag in Jamshedpur

"... The police detected such a message posted on the Facebook account of the accused, who targeted a particular religion and community," an official statement said.

The accused person has been absconding and search is under way to trace him, police said.

"The district administration has been keeping a vigil on social media... while urging people not to post/share any sensitive video, photo or messages on social media," the statement said.

A total of 67 people have so far been arrested in connection with Sunday's violence between two groups belonging to two different communities in Shastrinagar area, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Kamal Kishore told PTI.

BJP leader Abhay Singh was among those arrested, police had said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday demanded a high-level probe into the incident and stringent action against the perpetrators.

The demand was made after a delegation of the VHP led by its secretary Virendra Sahu met Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Ranchi, the organisaton said in a release.

