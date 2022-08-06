JD(U) issues show cause notice to leader R C P Singh in corruption cases

Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Kushwaha on Saturday served a show cause notice to party leader R C P Singh for "discrepancies in immovable properties registered from 2013 to 2022 in his name and that of his family" and sought to know the source of income to purchase that land.

The notice was served to him following a complaint lodged by two party members in Nalanda who levelled serious corruption charges against R C P Singh, before the party's top leadership.

The party has asked R C P Singh to clarify how the registries of 58 plots have been done in the names of himself, his daughters - Saharsa S P Lipi Singh and Lata Singh, and family members.

Also Read | After its Bihar unit dared JD(U), here's why BJP mollified Nitish

The party has mentioned that R C P Singh was associated with Nitish Kumar as a bureaucrat and has served as two time Rajya Sabha MP, party's national president, organisational secretary of the party as well as union minister in the Central government.

"As our leader Nitish Kumar works on zero tolerance for corruption policy and he never compromises on it and has not purchased properties despite his long public life, the party is also expecting the same from you. Hence, you have been asked to reply point wise," Kushwaha said in the notice to R C P Singh.

As per the details, 12 plots were registered in Saifabad Moja under Islampur block, 12 plots in Kewali block. These two lands were registered in the names of Lipi Singh and Lata Singh in 2013 and 2016 respectively.

As per the letter of JD(U), 33 plots in Sherpur Malti Mauja and one in Mohhamadpur were registered in the names of the family members of R C P Singh.

As per the documents of the party, Naresh Prasad Singh, a native of Neemchak Bathani in Nalanda had donated land to a person named Dharmendra Kumar on April 28, 2014. The same land was donated further by Dharmendra Kumar to Lipi Singh and Lata Singh.

Also Read | Hooch claims 11 lives in dry Bihar; five arrested, SHO suspended

The letter further said that a person named Bindeshwari Saw purchased two plots on September 4 and 15 and sold them to Lipi Singh and Lata Singh. One of the land was sold within 6 days after the registry and another was sold after 8 months.

After resigning from the union cabinet, R C P Singh held public meetings in several parts of Bihar.

During the meeting, some of his supporters projected him as future chief minister of Bihar which made the top leadership of the party uncomfortable.