J'khand cop gets life sentence for killing girlfriend

Jharkhand policeman sentenced to life imprisonment for killing girlfriend

Dharmendra Kumar Singh, 39, who was posted at the Sakchi police station, allegedly killed Varsha Patel and dumped her body in a pond in November 2021

PTI
PTI, Jamshedpur,
  • Mar 01 2023, 03:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 03:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An assistant sub-inspector of police was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand for killing his girlfriend by crushing her head and then strangulating her.

Dharmendra Kumar Singh, 39, who was posted at the Sakchi police station, allegedly killed Varsha Patel and dumped her body in a pond in November 2021.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Amit Kumar Mishra sentenced Singh to life imprisonment after convicting him under IPC section 302 (murder).

Varsha, 32, a resident of South Park, went missing on November 12, 2021, and a complaint was registered at the Bistupur police station by her sister Jaya.

Singh was in a relationship with Varsha for over a year, according to police.

Singh told police that she was frequently blackmailing him to extort money and also preventing him from visiting his native place in Bhojpur district of Bihar, they said.

Fed up with the blackmailing, Singh took leave from duty and allegedly planned to kill her.

He took Varsha to his residence in the Telco area, and crushed Varsha's head before he strangulated her to death, following an altercation. He then stuffed her body in a plastic bag and dumped it in a pond in the Telco police station area.

Singh threw Varsha's belongings into the Subarnarekha river and her mobile phone in a bush in the Bistupur area. He then left for his native village in Bihar.

Sanitation workers spotted the decomposed body in the pond on November 18.

Varsha's family members identified the body by her gold bangles, chain and clothes, police said.

Following a thorough investigation, some suspects were detained for questioning and based on the evidence gathered, Singh was arrested from his native village.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jharkhand
Crime

What's Brewing

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

This sugar substitute may increase the risk of a stroke

This sugar substitute may increase the risk of a stroke

India mull green-top surface for the fourth Test

India mull green-top surface for the fourth Test

MV Ganga Vilas cruise completes voyage at Dibrugarh

MV Ganga Vilas cruise completes voyage at Dibrugarh

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

How ChatGPT helped a firm recover dues worth over $100K

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

'Hera Pheri 3' is finally happening: Suniel Shetty

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle Iran

 