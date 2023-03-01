Jharkhand policeman sentenced to life imprisonment for killing girlfriend

An assistant sub-inspector of police was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand for killing his girlfriend by crushing her head and then strangulating her.

Dharmendra Kumar Singh, 39, who was posted at the Sakchi police station, allegedly killed Varsha Patel and dumped her body in a pond in November 2021.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Amit Kumar Mishra sentenced Singh to life imprisonment after convicting him under IPC section 302 (murder).

Varsha, 32, a resident of South Park, went missing on November 12, 2021, and a complaint was registered at the Bistupur police station by her sister Jaya.

Singh was in a relationship with Varsha for over a year, according to police.

Singh told police that she was frequently blackmailing him to extort money and also preventing him from visiting his native place in Bhojpur district of Bihar, they said.

Fed up with the blackmailing, Singh took leave from duty and allegedly planned to kill her.

He took Varsha to his residence in the Telco area, and crushed Varsha's head before he strangulated her to death, following an altercation. He then stuffed her body in a plastic bag and dumped it in a pond in the Telco police station area.

Singh threw Varsha's belongings into the Subarnarekha river and her mobile phone in a bush in the Bistupur area. He then left for his native village in Bihar.

Sanitation workers spotted the decomposed body in the pond on November 18.

Varsha's family members identified the body by her gold bangles, chain and clothes, police said.

Following a thorough investigation, some suspects were detained for questioning and based on the evidence gathered, Singh was arrested from his native village.