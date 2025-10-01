ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'No handshake' saga applies for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co as well

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-pakistan">India vs Pakistan</a> political stand off which has spilled into the sporting arena is set to continue as following the suit of the men's team, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will also not engage in customary handshakes with Pakistan players during their ICC Women's World Cup clash scheduled to be held in Colombo on Sunday (October 5).</p><p>It may be recalled that the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian men's team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts during their three meetings, including the final, of the recently concluded Asia Cup T20 in Dubai. </p><p>With Indo-Pak cricketing ties at their lowest ebb, tensions escalated further after Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi refused to hand over the winner's trophy to Suryakumar and Co. </p>.'Trophy Gate': Defiant Naqvi refuses to budge, says India welcome to collect it from ACC office.<p>The Indian men's team had already declined to accept the trophy from a Pakistan representative.</p><p>"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is aligned with the government and there will be no customary handshake at the toss, no photo-shoot with the match referee, and no end-of-game handshakes. The policy followed by the men will also be implemented by the women," a senior BCCI source told PTI news agency on conditions of anonymity.</p><p>It will also be closely watched as to who spins the coin in Colombo, with expectations that it would be a former player or pundit from a neutral nation.</p><p>The atmosphere will stand in sharp contrast to the previous edition of the ICC ODI World Cup held in New Zealand three years ago, where images of Indian players doting over Bismah Maroof's infant daughter had gone viral.</p><p>This time, Harmanpreet Kaur and her Pakistan counterpart Fatima Sana are unlikely to exchange even the most basic pleasantries.</p><p>For the records, India won their opening match against Sri Lanka held in Guwahati.</p><p>The tournament is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka with Pakistan set to play all their matches in the Island Nation. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>