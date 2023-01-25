JU, Presidency students in Kolkata to screen BBC film on PM Modi

After JNU students attempted a screening of the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, amid a power outage on Tuesday, a student body wants to now project the same within Jadavpur University precincts in Kolkata. A similar idea is in motion with the Presidency University Students’ Council (PUSC).

The All India Students’ Association (Aisa) unit at the university now intends to project the same at the campus on Friday. “Standing against this unlawful and draconian attempt of curbing free speech and freedom and misuse of power, a screening of 'India: The Modi Question' will be held in the World View, Jadavpur University Campus on January 27, 4:30 pm onwards. Everyone is welcome to attend the screening. Come one, come all!” a Facebook post from Aisa-Jadavpur University Unit’s handle states.

Barsha Baral, secretary, Aisa-JU Arts faculty, told DH that the attempt is “in solidarity” with the JNU students, and also because people “should be able to see it”.

Baral said that unlike in Delhi, “we aren’t expecting” a similar situation (of power cut), or a resistance by any political faction of students (like ABVP) which may have a different ideological stand. The student body representative said that she doesn’t consider any stiff stand from students with allegiance to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The venue could shift as some students also want to celebrate Saraswati Puja close to the spot initially chosen for the screening. A professor of film studies is also expected to give an introductory speech before the screening, she added.

Asked if there has been an issue of permission, Baral said that it’s not being done inside a classroom which may require official consent. “We are doing it in the open,” she said.

At another prestigious campus in the city, the Presidency University, a similar plan is shaping up. “The documentary has facts that are critical, but people and society should know the same. We are planning to screen at 4.30 pm on Friday,” Souren Mallick, general secretary, PUSC, said.